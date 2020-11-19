MISSING: Police searching for Hertford County man

Steven Vaughan was last seen leaving VIDANT Hospital in Ahoskie. Police say he is non-verbal and in need of medication.

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who went missing after leaving a hospital in Ahoskie.

Steven Vaughan was last seen Sunday, Nov. 15 leaving the VIDANT Hospital on Memorial Drive.

Vaughan is 50 years old, 6'2" and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, tan pants, black shoes and an Eagles facemask.

Steven is non-verbal and doesn't have the medication that he needs. Police and family members are concerned for his safety.