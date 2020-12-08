MISSING: Police searching for woman who disappeared from Edenton, North Carolina

Sara Ann Gallagher, 37, could be driving a dark grey 2017 GMC Sierra K1500 Denali with tags reading 26017537.

EDENTON, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to track down a woman who was reported missing out of Edenton, North Carolina.

Authorities say 37-year-old Sara Ann Gallagher was last seen on Tuesday, August 11.

The National Crime Information Center lists Gallagher as missing/endangered. Police think she might be driving a dark grey 2017 GMC Sierra K1500 Denali. The truck has 30-day tags reading 26017537.