CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — Flooding was a major issue in northeastern North Carolina Tuesday.

Public schools throughout the region canceled classes for the day. Elizabeth City, Dare, Camden and Currituck counties all closed their schools because of heavy flooding.

But for five-year-old Sofia Flores, preschool wasn't canceled. She still had to get to class.

On Tuesday morning, her mother Tanya Flores carried her through their flooded neighborhood in the Grandy community to get to school.

"This road floods all the time, it’s from the creek down the road," said Flores. "This is probably one of the worst I’ve seen."

#Flooding in Currituck County - this is on Poynters Rd. & Caratoke Hwy. Hard to tell what this front yard looks like #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/IxjpzLcsjC — Adriana De Alba 13News Now (@13AdrianaDeAlba) September 18, 2018

On Tuesday evening, Poyner Road was entirely flooded. As people walked off the road and to their homes, the water came up past their knees. It was nearly impossible to figure out what front yards looked like because they were entirely underwater. However, Flores said the water didn't come up to her house.

"I'm just thankful we didn’t get the actual hurricane. It would’ve been a lot worse," said Flores. "We’ll just deal with the flooding the best we can."

By that, she meant this flooding didn't alter her plans to swing by Target to purchase water shoes after she picked up her daughter from school.

From there, they were dropped off at the end of Poyner Rd. Then, they started trudging through the floodwater for about a mile to get to their house at the end of the road. Even then, they didn't let the flooding ruin their spirits.

"It’s just water. We’ll change when we get home," said Flores.

That water came from the Currituck Sound. The south wind is pushing it to other bodies of water nearby, making it flow into the Grandy community.

Flores has lived in the same neighborhood her entire life, but it's not enough for her to move from the area.

"It’s Currituck. My parents were raised here, all my family lives here, so this is home," said Flores.

About halfway through their walk home, a neighbor pulled up in his truck and offered them a ride. They hopped right in and made it home safe.

© 2018 WVEC