Moped driver dies in crash on Route 158 in Kill Devil Hills, NC

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A moped driver died after being in a Kill Devil Hills crash Saturday.

Kill Devil Hills Police, along with the fire department and Dare County EMS, responded to a crash that happened on U.S. Route 158, at 5th Street. That's near the Sears building.

Officials said 58-year-old Kenneth Krick, was driving a moped in the southbound lanes on Highway 158 when came up to a red light, failed to stop, and ran into the back of a Volkswagen Atlas that was stopped there.

Police said the Krick, on the moped, ran into the back of that car going 30-35 miles per hour.

Medics tried to save him, but his injuries were too serious. He died there.