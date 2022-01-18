x
North Carolina

Moped driver dies in crash on Route 158 in Kill Devil Hills, NC

Kill Devil Hills police said Kenneth Krick, 58, hit the back of another vehicle at 5th Street. Police said the other car was not responsible.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A moped driver died after being in a Kill Devil Hills crash Saturday.

Kill Devil Hills Police, along with the fire department and Dare County EMS, responded to a crash that happened on U.S. Route 158, at 5th Street. That's near the Sears building.

Officials said 58-year-old Kenneth Krick, was driving a moped in the southbound lanes on Highway 158 when came up to a red light, failed to stop, and ran into the back of a Volkswagen Atlas that was stopped there.

Police said the Krick, on the moped, ran into the back of that car going 30-35 miles per hour. 

Medics tried to save him, but his injuries were too serious. He died there.

Officers said the 38-year-old man driving the Volkswagen will not be held responsible for the crash.

