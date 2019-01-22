BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Bertie County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible vehicle accident, but officers quickly learned that was not the case on Saturday.

Around 9 p.m., Bertie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a possible motor vehicle accident on Center Grove Road in Powellsville, NC. On the scene, it was quickly determined that the driver of a moped died of injuries not caused by a crash.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division along with the NC State Bureau of Investigations was contacted, and they began a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 252-794-5330.