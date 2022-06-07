Moyock man arrested, charged after dead, injured dogs found in home

He was arrested on a $40,000 bond, and he is set to appear in court for the first time on July 13.

MOYOCK, N.C. — A North Carolina man faces felony charges after two of his dogs were found dead.

According to the Currituck County Animal Services and Control, officers responded to the man's home on July 3 after receiving reports of potential animal abuse.

He's been identified as Christopher Ryan Riedel, of Moyock.

When they arrived, they found two French Bulldogs who had died. Their names were Nala and Ruby.

They also found two dogs, another French Bulldog named Hershey and a Pomeranian/Husky mix named Marlee, who were alive but injured.

The surviving dogs were not Riedel's, so they are back with their owner after receiving treatment.

Riedel faces two felony animal abuse charges and two misdemeanor charges for the dogs that survived.

He was arrested on a $40,000 bond, and he is set to appear in court for the first time on July 13.