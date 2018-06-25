RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Muslim civil rights group has filed a discrimination complaint against a North Carolina state agency, saying an employee was targeted because he requested a religious accommodation for his beard.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a news release Monday that it filed the federal and state employment complaint on behalf of Keith Hyman, who works at Polk Correctional Institution in Butner. CAIR says the Department of Public Safety allowed Hyman to keep his 2- to 3-inch beard for eight months after he was hired in September 2017.



When a new superintendent was hired, Hyman submitted his religious accommodation request again. The release says DPS rejected the request in May and began disciplinary proceedings against him.



Two DPS spokeswomen didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages for comment.



