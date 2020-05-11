N. Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

Uncalled races included that between incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican challenger Jim O’Neill.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The outcomes of elections for North Carolina's top lawyer and top judge likely won’t be settled for at least several more days as mail-in ballots trickle in and provisional ballots are counted statewide.

There also has been no decision in the race between Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and challenger Paul Newby.

County boards are now awaiting mail-in absentee ballots and will scrutinize about 41,000 provisional ballots to determine their validity.