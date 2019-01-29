RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina politicians are promising to spend the $6 million needed to catch up on testing decades of ignored evidence collected from sexual assault victims, and also prevent the injustice from repeating.

Attorney General Josh Stein discussed the state's strategy for testing long-ignored sexual assault kits on Tuesday, a day after recent DNA testing led to a South Carolina man's arrest in a 1987 rape in Fayetteville.

Stein and a bipartisan group of legislators unveiled a legislative proposal that would spend millions to catch up on testing sexual assault kits stored and sometimes forgotten in local law enforcement custody. Investigators would be required to submit new samples for DNA testing within six weeks.

A Republican leader on criminal justice issues says he's confident lawmakers will take action soon.