NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A massive fire destroyed a three-story home in Nags Head on Wednesday night.

The call came in around 10:50 p.m. in the 200 block of W Bays Edge Drive, fire officials said.

Nags Head Fire Rescue, Colington, Kill Devil Hills, Roanoke Island Fire, Dare EMS, Nags Head Police responded to the fire.

Crews found heavy fire coming from a three-story home's exterior side.

Family and pets evacuated the home safely. The displaced family was provided lodging for the night.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

Dominion Power and Nags Head Water Department also responded.