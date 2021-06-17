Nags Head police arrest two men following vehicle pursuit Wednesday night

Officers arrested two 18-year-old men after they led police on a chase from Nags Head, North Carolina, to the north end of Roanoke Island.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police caught 18-year-old Ryan Giebel going 76 mph in a 45 mph zone near Kill Devil Hills.

Officers attempted to stop his vehicle but Giebel kept driving until he reached the Lost Colony on Roanoke Island.

When Giebel arrived there, he and his passenger, 18-year-old Asa Gurney, attempted to flee the officers on foot.

Thanks to K-9 Units from Nags Head and Dare County, the two men were caught and arrested.

Giebel was charged with driving after consuming under 21, reckless driving to endanger, felony flee to elude, speeding, and resist, delay, and obstruct.

Giebel's passenger, Gurney, was charged with resist, delay, and obstruct as well as underage possession of alcohol.