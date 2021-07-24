Nags Head police investigating vehicle hit-and-run crash with scooter

Police in North Carolina say a person was hit by a vehicle while riding on a scooter at the intersection of South Croatan Highway and Danube Street.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Nags Head police are seeking the public's help to find a vehicle that ran into a scooter and drove off Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened on July 22 just after 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Croatan Highway and Danube Street.

According to police, a green and black scooter was attempting to cross the street at a green light located on Danube St. That's when a vehicle traveling southbound drove through the red light, hit the scooter and kept going.

The person riding on the scooter was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital. They are expected to be OK, police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.