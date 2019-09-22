NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet on Saturday had some pretty neat visitors, manatees.

In a Facebook post, the station said during the course of their duties they see plenty of marine life. However, it's not ever day manatees enter their basin.

On July 31, Bay Venture Boat Rentals posted a video on their Facebook page of a manatee that made its way to a dock just to take a drink of water.

The City of Virginia Beach said in a Facebook post that manatees occasionally visit the area in warmer weather. If someone happens to spot one, they are asked to contact the Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response Team at 757-385-7575 to report its location.

Back in August, the City of Virginia Beach gave a list of dos and don't when it comes to manatees: