2022 North Carolina primary election voter guide

2022 is an important election year. There are midterms at the federal level and big races at the local level in North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Election season is here!

Early voting for the North Carolina primary election began on April 28. Early voting ends on May 14, and Election Day is on May 17.

It's important to know exactly what's on the ballot and what you are voting for. 2022 is an important election year. There are midterms at the federal level and big races at the local level.

During this election, voters can choose which candidates they prefer to be on the general election ballot in November. The purpose of a primary is to narrow the field of candidates for the general election.

You'll be voting for candidates competing for U.S. Senate and House of Representative seats, North Carolina General Assembly seats, NC Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, as well as any local government candidates or issues.

Remember, in a primary in North Carolina, you can only vote for your party. A Republican voter ballot will look different than a Democratic ballot.

Important Dates:

May 17, 2022 -- Primary Election Day

May 14, 2022-- Last day for early voting

Voter Search Tool:

Use the voter search tool to see if there's an election in your municipality and where you can vote.

You can also check your voter registration status on this website.

Full List of Elections: