PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is set to film commercials and it's people to be featured.

The casting call will begin July 31 and will close at midnight August 5. The commercials are expected to feature young families with toddler boys or girls, teen boys and girls, and males and females who look to be in their 20s to 70s to portray the family tradition.

The casting call is for all ethnicities.

The Aquarium said filming is weather and schedule dependent, but it's set to take place on weekends throughout August and September at the aquarium and in the local area. Each commercial will take approximately a day to shoot.

“We are interested in featuring local talent to showcase family traditions,” said Danielle Bolton, the aquarium’s communications manager. “While these are unpaid positions, this is an exciting opportunity to see the aquarium after hours and behind the scenes, as well as participate in special activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding.”

Anyone interested in participating in the commercial can send their headshots and photos to pksmail@ncaquariums.com.

Participants do not need professional headshots but should submit clear images of the individual’s head and shoulders, as well as a full-body picture. In addition to their photos, individuals need to submit their height and contact information – name and phone number.

Photo submissions do not guarantee a spot in the commercials. Selected actors will be notified by phone no later than Friday, August 9.

Production Description:

Commercial 1 – Two young couples bring their toddlers to the aquarium. The boy and girl grow up together; each summer they visit the aquarium with their families.

Commercial 2 – A mother and her young son enjoy the aquarium together. He grows up at the aquarium sharing moments with his mom who has become ill.

Commercial 3 – A young girl shares several experiences with her grandmother about adventures with her mom and her friend. After several activities, the girl shares a moment with her new stepdad.

Roles needed to be filled:

Toddler boys (two different) – can play the role of ages 2 to 4

Toddler girl – can play the role of ages 2 to 4

Young boy – can play the role of ages 6 to 9

Young girl – can play the role of ages 6 to 12

Teen boy (two different) – can play the role of ages 13 to 19

Teen girl – can play the role of ages 13 to 19

Young adult male (three different) – can play the role of ages 20 to 25

Young adult female (three different) – can play the role of ages 20 to 25

Adult male – can play the role of ages 25 to 40

Adult female (three different) – can play the role of ages 25 to 40

Adult female – can play the role of ages 55 to 75

