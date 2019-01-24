MANTEO, N.C. — Cold-stunned sea turtles were stranded on the Outer Banks.

Technicians and volunteers at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center are working to warm the little turtles up and return them to the ocean.

Cold-stunning happens to sea turtles when water temperatures drop rapidly before they have a chance to make their way back to the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream.

NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

Turtles that are cold-stunning experience hypothermia-like symptoms, and are often found stranded on beaches and in sound side marshes.

Since January 1, colder weather has increased the number of turtles being found stranded from Hatteras to Ocracoke. As of Wednesday, there were 37 turtles being treated in the STAR Center, 20 green sea turtles, 13 Kemp’s ridley, and four loggerheads.

With the cooperation of partners like the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T), the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service, and other agencies, the STAR Center works to release as many of these turtles back to the ocean as possible.

NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

The turtles get their vitals checked, blood examined, and they are checked for any additional injuries or illness. From there, the turtles will be slowly warmed back up. They are monitored closely during the warming up process.

Once the turtles are swimming and eating normally, they get a final check before being released back into the ocean.

Anyone who finds a stranded sea turtle should call N.E.S.T. at (252) 441-8622. N.E.S.T. volunteers have specialized training to recover and transport sick or injured turtles.