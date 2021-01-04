NC bill would halt abortions on basis of race, Down syndrome

The North Carolina Values Coalition says nine states have barred abortions motivated by a child’s disability and six have barred them on racial motivations.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans are looking to restrict abortions further in the state.

They filed a bill this week to prohibit the procedure if the pregnant woman is seeking it due to the unborn child’s race or the detection of the presence of Down syndrome.

A prohibition on sex-selective abortions became law in 2013.

The North Carolina Values Coalition says nine states have barred abortions motivated by a child’s disability and six have barred them on abortions motivated by the child’s race.