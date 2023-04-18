Senate panel passes bill to ban transgender girls from girls sports in NC

North Carolina high school athletic officials say there has been no issues in the state, but Republican lawmakers said it is an issue of fairness and safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina took its first step to join more than 20 other states in banning transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams in middle school and high school Tuesday morning.

If enacted into law, transgender girls would be prohibited from participating in sports that correspond with their gender identity under a bill that advanced Tuesday in the North Carolina Senate.

The Senate education committee advanced the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" on a voice vote with Republicans on the panel saying such a blanket ban is necessary to protect biological girls and saying that the small number of transgender girls, estimated at 15, currently participating in North Carolina is too many.

"I say 15, that's too high," said Rep. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican and one of the bill's primary sponsors, according to WRAL.com. When asked why the law is needed if the state's high school association already has procedures in place, she said: "The number is 15. We made 15 wrong decisions."

North Carolina Republicans held a news conference earlier this month defending SB 631, which is among the first to advance through committee after Republicans returned from spring recess this week with newly veto-proof margins — made possible by Mecklenburg County Rep. Tricia Cotham’s recent switch from Democrat to Republican. At that news conference earlier this month, republicans invited two North Carolina coaches to speak on behalf of the proposal.

"I support transgender athletes," Sylvia Hatchell, the former head basketball coach for UNC at Chapel Hill, said. "OK, the right to gender identity as see[n] fit. However, competitive sport is one of the few places in our society where sex differences matter."

Hatchell resigned from UNC at Chapel Hill after a program review found concerns over "racially insensitive" comments and pressuring players to compete through medical issues.

Republicans' recent gains in Raleigh essentially eliminate the need for Republicans to pull in a Democrat to override any veto from Gov. Roy Cooper, giving them a clear path to further similar LGBTQ+ restrictions passed by other states that hadn't previously gained traction in North Carolina.

The American Medical Association said in a report in 2022 it, "opposes athletic eligibility regulations that contribute to discrimination and stigma attached to naturally occurring differences in gender and sexual identity, sexual development and orientation."

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows transgender student-athletes to play sports based on their gender identification upon request.

A blanket ban on transgender students could face future scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education.

Earlier this month the Biden administration reversed a Trump-era interpretation of Title IX law as it relates to the gender identity of students and their protections under the law.

It contended that blanket bans on transgender athletes participating on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity would be a violation of the law.

Instead, schools need to have an analysis done that would support any restrictions.

This legal argument is one that courts, state legislatures, and the Department of Education all have varying opinions on.

"The law, the statute says absolutely nothing about transgender students," Jonathan Vogel, an expert in education law said. "The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex."

Vogel has served at the U.S. Department of Education as the Deputy General Counsel for Higher Education and Regulatory Services.

He said the interpretation of Title IX protections, not explicitly listed in the statute, can change from administration to administration.

The big question right now: Does Title IX include gender identity under its sex discrimination protections?

"Title IX is an evolving area of the law when it comes to gender identity," Vogel said. "You've seen the current administration has reversed the prior administration, you see two circuit courts of appeals having diametrically opposed decisions."

In 2020, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a transgender student who sued his Virginia high school for barring him from using the boy's restroom.

The ruling decided that restroom policies segregating transgender students from their peers violated Title IX on the basis of sex discrimination.

A more recent case in the U.S. Eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in an opposing manner to a similar case involving a transgender student's rights to use the bathroom of their gender identity.

"It decided the Title IX does not include discrimination on the basis of gender identity," Vogel said. "So what you have is what we call a circuit split."

This could lead to the U.S. Supreme Court taking up the issue, although it has yet to do so.

Another avenue for clarity on this issue is Congress.

"Congress can amend the statute, or Congress can debate and choose not to amend the statute," Vogel said.

The different interpretations of Title IX are putting school districts in legal jeopardy.

"A school district could find itself in a position where it is complying with Title IX in so far as how the U.S. Department of Education interprets it, but perhaps not complying with Title IX so far as how the court system interprets it," Vogel said.

Depending on whose guidance it takes school districts could face lawsuits from private citizens, penalties from state governments, and a possible loss of federal funds.

North Carolina Republican lawmakers Tuesday also proposed a bill that would make it illegal to host drag shows in public places. House Bill 673 would lump at least some drag performances — what the bill calls "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest" — in with strippers and other adult entertainers in state law.

The Associated Press and WRAL contributed to this report

