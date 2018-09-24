GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — The Greensboro Fire Department's swift water rescue team has saved dozens of people and pets during their time in the eastern North Carolina following Hurricane Florence. It made another memorable rescue this weekend of one of America's most precious symbols.

The department's Twitter account sent out a picture Sunday morning of the team posing with an American flag they recovered in a river.

This flag was recovered. Found by @GSOFireDept Swift Water Rescue Team floating in the river pic.twitter.com/YRxnmRRXxo — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 23, 2018

The account also tweeted the team made its return from home Sunday afternoon. Great job, guys!

@GSOFireDept Swiftwater Rescue Team returns from deployment to the coast. Trucks, boats, gear and equipment being cleaned and decontaminated, with anxious families members & friends welcoming them. pic.twitter.com/edyZUJv4In — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 23, 2018

After Florence made landfall, the department deployed two swift-water rescue teams to help with rescue efforts. Greensboro firefighter Tim Carrier said the team of about 16 saved an elderly couple and more than 40 dogs inside a single house.

The teams were stationed in Pender County.

