NC Gov. Cooper will mobilize National Guard to help in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The NC National Guard will provide support to health providers as the state increases its pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced he will call up the National Guard to help support health providers in rolling out vaccinations in the state.

Cooper made the announcement Tuesday via his social media pages.

The Governor said "Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now."

The Tar Heel state is at Phase 1a in its vaccine distribution plan. Health care workers and long-term care staff and residents will be vaccinated.

To see the full plan, visit NC DHHS website.

North Carolina reported more than 5,000 new cases on Tuesday. That brings the state's total count of cases since the pandemic began at 575,396.