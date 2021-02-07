N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped $300 federal benefits

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he blocked the measure originating from the GOP-controlled legislature because rejecting these federal funds now hurts the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that would have ended additional federal benefits created during the pandemic for North Carolina’s unemployed before the program expires nationwide.

His action Friday counters trends by Republican governors to no longer accept the supplemental payments. Cooper says he blocked the measure originating from the GOP-controlled legislature because rejecting these federal funds now hurts the state.

Cooper says stopping the benefits now sends back money that could boost the state's economy, when unemployment is already declining and the federal benefit only lasts a few more weeks.