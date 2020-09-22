NC governor: Outdoor venues could reopen at reduced capacity

Large outdoor venues in North Carolina that can seat more than 10,000 could soon reopen with capacity limits and other restrictions.

RICHMOND, Va. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says large outdoor venues could soon reopen at significantly reduced capacity as part of a move closer to a Phase 3 reopening.

Cooper, a Democrat, plans to ease other Phase 2 restrictions in addition to entertainment venues when his current executive order expires on Oct. 2, he said at a news conference Tuesday.

Places that can seat more than 10,000 people outside would be able to operate at 7% capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines.