x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

NC governor: Outdoor venues could reopen at reduced capacity

Large outdoor venues in North Carolina that can seat more than 10,000 could soon reopen with capacity limits and other restrictions.
Credit: AP
Governor Roy Cooper answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says large outdoor venues could soon reopen at significantly reduced capacity as part of a move closer to a Phase 3 reopening. 

Cooper, a Democrat, plans to ease other Phase 2 restrictions in addition to entertainment venues when his current executive order expires on Oct. 2, he said at a news conference Tuesday. 

Places that can seat more than 10,000 people outside would be able to operate at 7% capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines. 

If the state's COVID-19 trends remain steady or improve, sports teams like the Carolina Panthers could host several thousand fans that are masked and kept physically distant.

Related Articles