N.C. health officials expanding mental health program to teachers, families of school personnel

Teachers and their families in North Carolina can now call the Hope4Healers hotline for mental health support.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is allowing more people to participate in a mental health hotline set up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hope4Healers hotline was set up earlier this year for first responders, health care and child care professionals and others who work in those kinds of fields. Those essential workers and their families could call the line if they're experiencing stress from frontline COVID-19 work.

The helpline has served more than 160 people so far. Now, state health officials are extending hotline services to teachers, school personnel and their families.

Those individuals can dial 919-226-2002 and speak with someone trained to offer mental health support. Then, they'll be connected to a licensed mental health professional for a free, confidential short-term follow-up by phone or video chat.

Hope4Healers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.