NC House tries again for eminent domain referendum

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House is trying once again to let voters alter the North Carolina Constitution to put limits on when local and state governments can seize private property.

The chamber voted on Thursday to put a proposed constitutional amendment on eminent domain before voters in a referendum next year.

The House has voted for similar questions at least eight times since the mid-2000s, but the Senate has never gone along with the idea.

The proposed amendment would make clear condemnation of private property is barred except for a “public use.”