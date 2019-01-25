WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A historic landmark and oceanfront icon in North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Florence will reopen in time for Valentines Day.

Blockade Runner Beach Resort closed in September to repair substantial damages sustained from the hurricane.

“The reopening will be in two major stages,” said Nicolas Montoya, General Manager of Blockade Runner. “February 15 we will reopen the tower building containing the largest block of rooms at the resort. This will be followed by the reopening of the balcony building in March-April.”

The owners of Blockade Runner said many homes and businesses has water everywhere. They said the damage on the island has been underestimated.

Most of the repairs at the resort were to the roof, walls, utilities inside the walls, and insulation. The elevators in the resort will be the last to be refurbished.