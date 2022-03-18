There are currently over 100,000 students in homeschool here in North Carolina. But can parents get funding for it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homeschooling saw a big jump during the pandemic. There are currently over 100,000 students in homeschool here in North Carolina. As more kids switch to homeschooling, it has parents learning the ropes. And that comes with some questions.

THE QUESTION

Can all parents in North Carolina receive state funding to homeschool their children?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, all parents in North Carolina are not eligible to receive state funding to homeschool their children.

WHAT WE FOUND

We reached out to North Carolina’s Department of Administration asking them this question. In an email response, they stated that according to their Division of Non-Public Education “home schools do not receive funding for neither books nor curriculum. Families have to provide all resources for educating their children if they decide to home school.”

When asked if there were any specific scholarships or loans for homeschools, we were also told no.

Kathryn Marker with the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority said there is help available for some home school students.

“Our state agency administers a Kindergarten through 12th-grade scholarship program called ESA Plus, 'Education Student Accounts' for children with disabilities.” She added, "if a child has an IEP in the public school, and the family is looking to make a change, they can apply for this program. The program would then help them with the tuition at a private school or might help them with other expenses related to educating a child with a disability. So if you were a parent who was doing a homeschool, you could use these funds to help with educational therapies, tutoring, curriculum, technology, things that you might use for your child with a disability.”

