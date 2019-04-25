GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of a North Carolina high school student who was pulled from rough surf last weekend says his daughter is brain dead.

News outlets reported police department cited witnesses who said 18-year-old Ian Frazier Lewis was swimming last Friday with friends, including 17-year-old Mary Paige Merical, when they were caught in rip currents. Lewis disappeared, but police said his body was found on a portion of the beach strand on Monday.

Merical was rescued and hospitalized, but John Merical, Paige's father, posted to his Facebook page that "Paige fought a tough fight, but her brain was too severely damaged."

John Merical said his daughter's organs will be donated on Saturday and that by next week, "Paige will live on (through) others."

A Prayers for Paige GoFundMe account has been set up if you would like to donate.

A GoFundMe for Ian Lewis has also been set up.