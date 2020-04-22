NC state prison inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

The inmate died "as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19." This is the first coronavirus death at a North Carolina state prison.

BURGAW, N.C. — An inmate at Pender Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

The inmate died "as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19," the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

This is the first coronavirus death at a North Carolina state prison. Pender Correctional Institution is located in Burgaw, North Carolina.

The man was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions.

The inmate began to show symptoms on April 8.

He was immediately isolated from the population.

The inmate was tested and the positive result came back April 10. He was hospitalized on April 13 and he died on April 21.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in the news release.

“The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”