Imagine you jump in your car to go to work or the store but then 15 minutes later, you have to jump out because your car catches fire. That's what happened to Nancy Morton’s daughter, Brandy, while she was driving her Ford Fusion. “The whole front end was burned up and if she hadn’t have gotten out when she did, it would have been much worse.” Says Morton.

The engine caught on fire and burned up the front and destroyed the car in just minutes. It was due to a faulty part in her car. Ford contacted the family about the recall but they were told there weren't any parts available. “Brandy got a letter sometime in April 2017,” says Morton. In January the car burst into flames.

They got a letter the next month about the faulty parts. They immediately filed a claim with Ford. But Brandy says they weren't responsive for months. “It’s very frustrating not to have anyone to talk to.”

Our sister station, WFMY's Kevin Kennedy reached out to Ford and was told they would investigate the case. A few weeks later Ford offered more than 3,600 dollars to settle the claim. Morton says the amount is enough to finish the payments on the car.

“If it hadn't been for you guys, we probably wouldn't have heard anything at all to tell you the truth. I’m very grateful that you guys intervened. We thank you so much for your help.” said Morton.

