NCDOT crews prepared to work through Saturday morning, as snow falls in Elizabeth City

Glenn Cooke, an NCDOT county management engineer, said his staff could work up to 17-hour shifts in efforts to clear roads.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Snow rolled into Elizabeth City Friday around 3:45 p.m., as part of a winter storm moving through Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina.

Glenn Cooke, NCDOT county maintenance engineer for Pasquotank, Camden, and Currituck counties, said crews are working around the clock to clear roadways.

"They’re working 12 to 17-hour shifts, then five or six hours of sleep, and back at it tomorrow," said Cooke, as he expects snow to continue into Saturday morning.

According to Cooke, early Friday morning, crews started work on bridges, underpasses, and areas known to get slick, including the U.S. Route 17 bypass near Elizabeth City.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for North Carolina because of the winter weather.

"I’ve seen a truck flipped completely on its hood. I’ve seen two brand new vehicles smashed into the guardrails," said Cooke.

A team of roughly 30 people is working throughout the three counties. Cooke said resources and staff are limited in smaller areas, so the load can be heavy. The department also relies on local contractors to treat the roads.



The National Guard is on standby to help areas hit hard in North Carolina, according to Gov. Cooper.