What's that smell? An entire neighborhood in Moyock is dealing with a sewage system problem

The Eagle Creek community in Moyock, North Carolina, is conserving water and cleaning up after days of ongoing sewage problems. Now residents tell us they're fed up.

MOYOCK, N.C. — A neighborhood in Currituck County is dealing with a stinky situation. Some people in Moyock said the sewage system hasn’t worked the way it should for days.

People who live in the Eagle Creek neighborhood are fed up with the smell and the cleaning that comes from a sewage system that’s not doing what it should.

“The sewage is going into their homes or into their yards and it is not safe for the environment, it’s not safe for them to live in those homes,” said Eagle Creek resident, Fred Whiteman.

Neighbors tell us that’s the been the situation since last Monday, September 28. They’ve called the state utility commission, department of environmental equality, and Currituck County commissioners.

“It’s so frustrating when everybody you speak with says it’s a private system and there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Whiteman.

The owner of the system is Sandler Utilities and Envirolink is the company’s contractor. The president of Environlink, Michael Myers, said one of the pumps on the vacuum system went out. It took days to get a replacement part from Indiana.

“We are out there trying to work to fix it, somewhat caught in the middle, you know, that we’re not the owners of the system,” said Myers.

He said the vacuum is fixed, but workers are finding other leaks inside of pits. That means as many as 432 homes are conserving water.

Homeowner, Stephanie Harlow said it affects everything from cooking to flushing a toilet.

“Homeowners here feel like it should be around the clock, trying to get us back and running,” said Harlow. “Because it’s full, if I were to flush and the valve was on my house, everything would back up into my house.”

Helen Siqueira lives in Eagle Creek too and is a military spouse and mother of three.