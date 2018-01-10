RODANTHE, N.C. (WVEC) — A 63-year-old man died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday.

Officials received a 911 call about two swimmers in distress around 10 a.m. The victim's friend initiated CPR efforts, followed by Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue and Dare County Emergency Medical Services.

Efforts to save the man from Baldwinsville, New York were unsuccessful. He was the only fatality during the event. The 63-year-old was not using a flotation device while he was swimming.

The risk of rip currents has been high for the last several days. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) considers a high risk of rip currents to mean that “wind and/or wave conditions support dangerous rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.”

This is the fifth swimming related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. There were seven swimming-related fatalities in 2017 and eight in 2016.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore extends our condolences to his family and friends during this very difficult time,” said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

No further information has been released at this time.

