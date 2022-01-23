No one injured after boat fire in the Outer Banks, officials say

Multiple units were on the scene for three hours dealing with the flames.

WANCHESE, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired on May 21, 2021.

Officials with the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department in the Outer Banks responded to a boat that was on fire on January 23, according to a post.

The boat, which was in Wanchese, had heavy smoke when firefighters arrived around 12:20 a.m. With the assistance of Nags Head Fire Rescue and the Manns Harbor Fire Department, the fire was brought under control.

Multiple units were on the scene for three hours dealing with the flames.