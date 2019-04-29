BETHEL, N.C. — No students were injured when the school bus they were on crashed Monday morning.

According to the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 7 a.m. on Holiday Island Road.

Twenty-three students were on board at the time of the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles. Another bus came to take the students to school.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

