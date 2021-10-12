North Carolina confirms 1st case of omicron variant

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported it has detected the variant in 29 sates.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 10, 2021.

Local North Carolina health officials have confirmed the first positive COVID-19 test for the omicron variant.

The case came from a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who traveled out of state over Thanksgiving.

Officials say the student was isolated and has recovered, with the exposure limited to one known contact.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported it has detected the variant in 29 sates.