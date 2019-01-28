RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina tax officials are ready to start accepting individual tax returns from residents.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue said it will open the 2019 individual income tax season Monday. That's the same day that federal tax filing season is scheduled to start.

Those who electronically filed state tax returns before Jan. 28 should start getting acknowledgments Monday.

State tax officials say that enhanced identity theft protective measures could cause some refunds to take longer than normal.

Tax returns are due on April 15.