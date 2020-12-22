North Carolina adds vaccination information to state's COVID-19 dashboard

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services began tracking people who receive the coronavirus vaccine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) added information about people who are vaccinated for coronavirus to the state's COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday.

The information includes the number of people who receive the first dose of vaccine statewide, and it breaks down the data by the county in which people live.

NCDHHS said it would add information about people who received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

The information shown on the dashboard Tuesday reflected less than a week of data for the state. NCDHHS said most hospitals in North Carolina didn't receive their first shipment of Pfizer's vaccine until December 17. It also noted that there can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to the state.

The dashboard Tuesday showed that 24,500 people received their first dose of vaccine.

Besides providing counts, the dashboard vaccination component of the dashboard provide statewide information about vaccinations by race, ethnicity, gender, and age group. Health officials said the data will provide insight into the total people vaccinated across the state and the different demographic groups that have received each dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Initial information will not cover vaccinations in long-term care facilities because the federal government is managing those through a contract with CVS and Walgreens. NCDHHS said it's working with both companies to access and report that data.



The said the vaccination data would be updated weekly on Tuesdays.



North Carolina’s information about people vaccinated comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS). Vaccine providers use the secure, web-based system know who has been vaccinated with which vaccine to make sure people get the second dose of the same vaccine at the right time. It also helps people register for vaccination at the appropriate time and allows the state to manage vaccine supply.



Information about vaccination is confidential health information that is managed to protect patient privacy. Information will not be shared except in accordance with state and federal law.