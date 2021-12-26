North Carolina cancels alert after children found safe

Authorities issued a statewide alert after a man allegedly took three children following a deadly shooting in Pinetops, North Carolina.

PINETOPS, N.C. — An alert has been canceled in North Carolina after three children who were reportedly taken after a deadly shooting were found safe.

According to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the children, between the ages of nine and 14, were initially reported missing by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived at the location at 10 p.m. on Saturday night to a shooting in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road in Pinetops, North Carolina. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the home with gunshot wounds. After talking with the victim's girlfriend, police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Orlando Quantrel McNair Sr. who she said left the scene with the children.

At this point, authorities have only confirmed that the children are safe and that a phone tip helped in the search. It's unclear if NcNair Sr. is still being sought and what charges he could potentially face.