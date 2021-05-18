North Carolina makes progress in clearing state's sexual assault kit backlog

1,000 older sexual assault kits that were tested resulted in samples that were stored in a statewide database.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday big progress in working to clear the state's once-massive backlog of sexual assault kits.

Stein's update comes three years after the North Carolina Department of Justice did an inventory of untested sexual assault kits. The DOJ found more than 16,000 rape kits - many dating back decades - were left sitting on shelves in police departments statewide, still waiting to be tested.

The state crime lab launched a four-part solution. It opened a second DNA lab in western North Carolina. The testing time for new kits was cut. Lawmakers also passed the Survivor's Act to fund faster testing and hold local law enforcement more accountable. Lastly, the state created a tracking system for rape kits.

Stein said Tuesday those efforts are working to reduce the backlog. He said of the 16,000 older kits, about half have been tested or are in the process of being tested. Of the kits completely tested, over 1,000 had samples that could be uploaded into the national database, and 45% of those hit a profile in the database.

Officials said those DNA-linking results jumpstarted many cold cases, resulting in at least 40 arrests related to at least 58 assaults, as well as other crimes including kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder.

“The state is making good progress on testing these kits and we are solving old cases and locking up dangerous people, but we have to keep going,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We know for sure that when we test these old kits we can solve cases – and we cannot let up until we fully eliminate the backlog."

The North Carolina Department of Justice is requesting $9 million from the General Assembly to continue clearing the backlog and hire more scientists to help keep up with the demand.