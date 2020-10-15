North Carolina begins in-person early voting

Early-vote locations open in all 100 counties Thursday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Early in-person voting is starting in North Carolina, where the historically popular form of casting ballots has been upstaged this fall by people voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early-vote locations open in all 100 counties Thursday morning. President Donald Trump planned to hold a rally Thursday afternoon in Greenville, while Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris prepared for appearances in Charlotte and Asheville.

The early-vote option ends Oct. 31. More than 60% of the ballots cast in 2016 in North Carolina were cast through early in-person voting.