North Carolina begins in-person early voting

Early-vote locations open in all 100 counties Thursday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Early in-person voting is starting in North Carolina, where the historically popular form of casting ballots has been upstaged this fall by people voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Early-vote locations open in all 100 counties Thursday morning. President Donald Trump planned to hold a rally Thursday afternoon in Greenville, while Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris prepared for appearances in Charlotte and Asheville. 

The early-vote option ends Oct. 31. More than 60% of the ballots cast in 2016 in North Carolina were cast through early in-person voting. 

That percentage likely will be less because 500,000 people already have cast ballots by mail. 

