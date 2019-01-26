HATTERAS, N.C. — National Parks of Eastern North Carolina said its three coastal national parks have reopened Saturday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial resumed regular operations Saturday, a news release said.

“I wish to thank the local Outer Banks community for offering assistance to federal employees during the lapse in appropriations,” National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said.



Cape Hatteras National Seashore was vandalized last week while park staffers were furloughed during the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

