NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina counties are opening shelters for residents evacuating as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Carolinas.

Here's a break down of the shelters.

Chowan County: Emergency Operations Center has designated two shelters to be opened at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The shelters are located at: John A. Holmes High School, 600 Woodard Street, Edenton, N.C. and Chowan Middle School (Pet-Friendly), 2845 Virginia Road, Tyner, N.C.

Residents who anticipate evacuating to a shelter should gather their personal items to include bedding, medication, comfort and personal hygiene items; infant supplies such as formula, bottles, disposable diapers and pacifiers; and important personal documents. Items that will not be allowed at the shelters include pets, alcoholic beverages and weapons of any type.

PET SHELTER INFORMATION

Chowan Middle School has been designated as a pet-friendly shelter. Those seeking shelter at this location will be able to bring their pets; however, the pets will be not be allowed to roam freely throughout the school. There will be a designated location where the pets will be housed. Please note the following items are a requirement to house pets at the pet shelter.

The following will be required in order to bring your pets. Residents will be responsible for the care of their animals such as feeding and walking them. The resident MUST be at the emergency people shelter.

Certification of current rabies shot

Kennel for animal

Food & water for animal

Leash

NO vicious animals will be accepted at the emergency pet shelter

Gates County: Gates County Emergency Operations Center has announced the opening of a shelter at Gates County High School at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The shelter is at 88 US Hwy 158, Gatesville, N.C.

PET SHELTER INFORMATION

Gates County High School is designated as a pet-friendly shelter. Those seeking shelter at this location will be able to bring their pets; however, you will not get to stay with your pet. There will be a designated location where the pets will be housed. If bringing a pet you are responsible for providing shot records, food, bedding and a kennel. No animals will be allowed unless kenneled.

Perquimans County: A General Population Shelter will open at 5 p.m. Thursday at Perquimans County High School, located at 305 South Edenton Road Street.

No pets will be allowed at this shelter.

