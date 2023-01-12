Extra federal food benefits end in North Carolina in March

North Carolina families receiving extra FNS benefits will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.

"Families needed these additional benefits to get healthy and nutritious food throughout the pandemic," said Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being. "While FNS emergency payments are ending, the need is not. We will continue to prioritize food security for all North Carolinians."

Since March 2020, an average of 900,000 North Carolina households received FNS emergency allotments, bringing approximately $150 million in federal dollars into local economies, according to an NCDHHS news release.

Pullbacks on emergency federal funds are happening across the country. South Carolina announced last week announced it will scale back on a similar program for food assistance.