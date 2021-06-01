North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services recipients to see temporary increase in benefits

The North Carolina health department said there will be a temporary bump up of about 15 percent, depending on your current level of benefits.

RALEIGH, N.C. — People who use EBT in North Carolina are about to get an increase in their benefits.

On Tuesday the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced there will be a temporary bump up of about 15 percent, depending on your current level of benefits.

"We know that COVID has created additional hardships and increased food insecurity for children and families," said David Locklear, Deputy Director for Economic and Family Services in a news release. "We want to do everything possible to support North Carolinians who need help buying food, and increasing benefits for hundreds of thousands of families will be instrumental in meeting that need."

The money is coming from the federal Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020.

The extra benefits will last until June 30, 2021.

Recipients can find out the amount of their benefits by using one of the methods below:

Visit www.ebtedge.com. Click on “More Information” under “EBT Cardholder.” You will be prompted to login and/or register your account. Download the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play. Call 1-888-622-7328 on the day you normally receive benefits.