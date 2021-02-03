North Carolina to begin vaccinating all frontline essential workers in Group 3 starting Wednesday

Gov. Cooper also announced that some members of Group 4 will be eligible beginning March 24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, announced Tuesday that all frontline essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Wednesday, March 3.

The expedited timeline follows the approval of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and an expected increase in vaccine supply to North Carolina.

“The state and our providers continue to work extremely hard to get people vaccinated in a way that’s fast and fair,” Gov. Cooper said. “The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly. Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I am grateful for their work.”

We are also announcing that some members of Group 4 will be eligible beginning March 24. We will open group 4 first to people with medical conditions that put them higher-risk for severe COVID-19 illness. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 2, 2021

Group 3 includes first responders and emergency personnel such as police and firefighters, people who work in-person in manufacturing, food and agriculture, grocery stores, government workers and our clergy, among others.

Gov. Cooper also outlined an expected timeline for beginning Group 4 vaccinations. Beginning on March 24, people at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions will become eligible to receive a vaccine, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.

“This is a really exciting moment,” Secretary Cohen said. "A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner and keep people out of the hospital and prevent deaths from this pandemic.”

More than 80,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine are scheduled to arrive in North Carolina Wednesday. The single-shot vaccine is being lauded as a game-changer in the pandemic due to the fact it does not require extreme cold storage. This will allow more health care providers to receive and administer vaccines.

"It reduces and prevents hospitalizations and it prevents deaths," Dr. Jerome Williams with Novant Health said last week. "And that's really the bottom line. If we're able to achieve that then we are wildly successful and that will be an end to the pandemic."

Health officials are optimistic the new vaccine will help speed up the process, pushing us closer to the end of the pandemic. Last week, Cooper's new executive order took effect, easing some of the restrictions on businesses, including the elimination of the nightly curfew and allowing restaurants to have more customers inside. The order also allows more fans to attend outdoor sporting events, which was a major win for parents of high school athletes competing this spring.

Large indoor sporting venues, such as those used by college and professional athletics, can operate at 15% capacity with no cap otherwise so long as their stadium or arena typically seats more than 5,000 attendees.