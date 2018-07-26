RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has to fill hundreds of seats on boards and commissions each year, so he's assembled a new webpage to help locate good candidates.

Cooper announced a new online portal Thursday that his office says also will create a more streamlined and open process as he makes appointments.

The page provides information on more than 300 state panels, including their membership and current openings. Potential applicants can apply online, or others can recommend someone for a position.

Cooper's appointment powers are one of the primary ways the governor influences government policy or carries out state laws. Cooper's office oversees more than 2,400 appointments. The terms of a quarter of those expire annually.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.