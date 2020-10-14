Gov. Cooper, Lt. Gov. Forest participate in North Carolina Gubernatorial Debate

North Carolina's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the major topics of discussion at the hour-long debate.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Incumbent North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) and North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest (R) are set to face off in a gubernatorial debate Wednesday, October 14, at 7 p.m. in Raleigh.

Gov. Cooper was elected in 2016, defeating then-incumbent Pat McCrory (R). Lt. Gov. Forest assumed office in January 2013.

Cooper's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina is likely to be a big focus point in the debate.