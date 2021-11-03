North Carolina lawmakers pass new partisan voting district maps

The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the new House map an overall grade of F, saying it gives Republicans an unfair advantage of 8.3%.

RALEIGH, N.C. — State House and Senate lawmakers voted on party lines Tuesday to approve new legislative and congressional district maps over the protests of minority Democrats and under the shadow of guaranteed legal challenges.

House lawmakers voted 67-49 to approve new House districts less than 24 hours after the final map was unveiled in a House committee Monday night.

The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project uses mathematics to analyze maps all over the country. On Tuesday, they gave the House map, House Bill 976, an overall grade of F, estimating it gives Republicans an unfair advantage of 8.3 percent.

The rating estimated the map would produce 70 Republican districts and 50 Democratic districts. They rated 17 districts, many of them Democratic districts, competitive, making it likely that the map could restore the veto-proof majority House Republicans lost in 2018, which would leave Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper with little leverage for the last two years of his term in office.

