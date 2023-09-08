North Carolina inmate caught with contraband cell phone, sentenced to 7 additional months

During the search, staff found the cellphone with a sim card and a phone charger which Gomez had hidden under his clothing.

BUTNER, N.C. — An inmate in North Carolina has been sentenced to seven months in prison for possessing a contraband cell phone, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

Thirty-three-year-old Ronito Gomez, an inmate at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Butner, North Carolina was found in possession of a cell phone during a visual search by Federal Bureau of Prisons staff.

During the search, staff found the cellphone with a sim card and a phone charger which Gomez had hidden under his clothing. The Warden at FMC Butner had not given Gomez permission to have a cell phone in his possession.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to 7 months in prison.