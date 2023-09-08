North Carolina inmate caught with contraband cell phone, sentenced to 7 additional months

BUTNER, N.C. — An inmate in North Carolina has been sentenced to seven months in prison for possessing a contraband cell phone, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
Thirty-three-year-old Ronito Gomez, an inmate at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Butner, North Carolina was found in possession of a cell phone during a visual search by Federal Bureau of Prisons staff.
During the search, staff found the cellphone with a sim card and a phone charger which Gomez had hidden under his clothing. The Warden at FMC Butner had not given Gomez permission to have a cell phone in his possession.
He was sentenced on Wednesday to 7 months in prison.
Ronito's conviction for the contraband cell phone also makes him "ineligible to earn time credits under the First Step Act, which usually allows inmates to earn up to a year of their sentence for participating in programming while incarcerated."