'Last Resort' North Carolina wildfire brings smoky smell to Outer Banks

People who live on the Outer Banks and in the surrounding communities say skies are hazy and the smell of smoke is hard to ignore.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in North Carolina continue to battle a large blaze that’s sending smoke across the area.

It’s being called the “Last Resort Fire” by officials with the North Carolina Forest Service. It’s already burned more than 5,200 acres of land.

According to the latest update from the Forest Service, the fire is 45% contained and continues to produce a “significant” amount of drifting smoke. Officials said the cause of the fire was a debris burn that escaped containment.

Debbie Huth has lived in the area for more than 49 years. She said the sky has been hazy for days

“We have seen a lot of smoke. It’s very obvious,” Huth said. “The weekend, particularly, we had smoke in the area. You can occasionally smell it in the house, even.”

Over the weekend, a lot of that smoke drifted over the Outer Banks. But Forest Service officials said in a statement the winds have now shifted, pushing the smoke to the west.

Huth said the smoky skies are a problem for locals and tourists alike.

“We have a lot of visitors from other states, particularly who are coming for a week of vacation, and I’m sure it’s going to affect them because there’s smoke on the Outer Banks,” Huth said. “It’s very obvious that it’s there and I’m sure there are people who have more difficulty with breathing because of the smoke.”

LaRhonda Melton is visiting from Houston. She said she likes the peace of rural North Carolina, but the wildfire is a big concern for her.

“I’ve been coming down here for quite a while, back and forth, and I know that this smell is not a normal smell,” Melton said. “It’s almost like a barbecue smell but then you can tell it’s not coming from a barbecue because no one is barbecuing around. So you can tell the difference.”

According to the Forest Service, no homes, businesses, or other structures are at risk and no one is injured.